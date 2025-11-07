Lupin Shares Climb 2% Led By Strong Q2 Revenue, Operating Income

Pharma major Lupin Ltd.'s share price advanced in trade on Friday after the company reported strong financials for the quarter ended September.

The company's share price was up 1.92% at Rs 1,993 apiece, within an hour of market open. Lupin saw a 73.34% annual increase in net profit to Rs 1,478 crore for the quarter ended September 2025, as compared to Rs 852.6 crore in the same period last year.

Revenue from operations rose 24.2% in the same period to Rs 7,047.5 crore, as compared to Rs 5,672.7 crore last year.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation rose 74.7% to Rs 2,341.7 crore, against Rs 1,340.5 crore a year ago. The company’s margin stood at 33.2%, up from 23.6% in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Nilesh Gupta, Managing Director of Lupin, said, "We are delighted to present one of our strongest performances ever in this second quarter of FY26."

"We continue to see robust growth in revenues and EBITDA led by strong performance across the board, in the US, emerging markets, other developed markets and in India, supported by higher operational efficiencies and sustained investments. We intend to leverage the performance of H1 to deliver a strong FY26," he added.