Lupin Share Price Rise After Plans To Invest $250 Million In Florida Facility

The facility, which involves the acquisition of more than 5 acres of land for a 70,000 square feet expansion, is designed to accommodate the production of more than 25 critical respiratory medicines. These products will include vital treatments like albuterol inhalers used for children with asthma.

Christoph Funke, Chief Technical Operations Officer at Lupin, highlighted the strategic importance of the location: "The expansion of Lupin’s footprint in Coral Springs is a core part of our growth strategy." He noted that the new facility will build on the company's existing presence in Florida, which already houses its US headquarters and Advanced Inhalation Research Centre.

The company stated that the Coral Springs facility will anchor US production of critical respiratory therapies, ensuring affordable, reliable access ranging from routine pediatric care to potential pandemic-scale demand. Locally, the project is expected to generate over 200 new long-term, skilled jobs by 2030 in Broward County.