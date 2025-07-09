Lupin, Biocon Leading Gains Amid Trump's Threats Of 200% Tariff On Drug Import

Lupin Ltd., Biocon Ltd., Granules India Ltd., shares gained despite the sentiment for overall pharmaceutical stocks got affected after US President Donald Trump threatened to impose steep tariffs on drug import. Trump threatened to impose 200% tariff on drugs within a year.

India's pharmaceutical companies conducts substantial business in the US, which is making them more vulnerable to US trade decisions compared to other sectors.

Trump's new threat came right after he imposed a 50% tariff on copper import. He also warned of more tariffs on different sectors.