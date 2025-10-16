LTIMindtree Declares Rs 22 Interim Dividend — Check Record Date, Other Details

LTIMindtree Ltd. on Thursday declared an interim dividend of Rs 22 per equity share for fiscal year 2026, while also posting the financial results for the quarter ended September.

The company may disburse close to Rs 652 crore in dividend payments to the eligible shareholders, according to shareholder data from the BSE updated until June 2025.

The board has fixed Oct. 24 as the record date for the purpose of dividend payment, the company said in an exchange filing. It will pay the interim dividend within 30 days of its declaration of the eligible shareholders on the record date.