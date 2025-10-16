LTIMindtree Declares Rs 22 Interim Dividend — Check Record Date, Other Details
LTIMindtree has fixed Oct. 24 as the record date to determine the eligible shareholders for the dividend payout.
LTIMindtree Ltd. on Thursday declared an interim dividend of Rs 22 per equity share for fiscal year 2026, while also posting the financial results for the quarter ended September.
The company may disburse close to Rs 652 crore in dividend payments to the eligible shareholders, according to shareholder data from the BSE updated until June 2025.
The board has fixed Oct. 24 as the record date for the purpose of dividend payment, the company said in an exchange filing. It will pay the interim dividend within 30 days of its declaration of the eligible shareholders on the record date.
LTIMindtree Q2 FY26 Highlights (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue up 5.6% to Rs 10,394.3 crore versus Rs 9,840.6 crore (Estimate: Rs 10,264.50 crore)
Net profit up 12% to Rs 1,401.10 crore versus Rs 1,254.10 crore (Estimate: Rs 1,282.70 crore)
EBIT up 17% to Rs 1,648.10 crore versus Rs 1,406.50 crore (Estimate: Rs 1,532 crore)
Margin at 15.9% versus 14.3% (Estimate: 14.9%)
Shares of LTI Mindtree closed 0.23% higher at Rs 5,622.50 apiece on the NSE, compared to a 1.03% rise in the benchmark Nifty. The stock has fallen 11.59% in the last 12 months and risen 0.66% on a year-to-date basis.
Out of 43 analysts tracking the company, 22 have a 'buy' rating on the stock,10 recommend 'hold' and 11 suggest 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analysts' price target implies a potential downside of 3.0%