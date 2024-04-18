L&T To Cummins: Nomura Expects Earnings Momentum To Continue For Industrial Companies

Nomura expects India's capital goods companies to maintain their positive earnings momentum and is optimistic about the sector due to the confluence of government and private capital expenditures. Private investment is gaining momentum, and the uptick is complemented by the surging business assessment index, reflecting improved demand conditions, Nomura said in a note on April 17.

"These factors collectively reinforce our optimistic stance," Nomura said.

Given that most of the headwinds are likely behind, Nomura expects streamlined execution in the fourth quarter. However, the two-year lead time for transformers, with prices quadrupling over the past three years, may pose challenges for companies involved in the space, it said.

The brokerage has raised the earnings estimates for Cummins India Ltd., ABB India Ltd. on margin improvement, and Larsen & Toubro Ltd. on execution. However, Nomura has downgraded ABB to 'neutral' following the rally in the stock price. "Following the stock's rally of 54% over the past six months (vs. Nifty up 12%), we downgrade our rating to neutral (from buy)."