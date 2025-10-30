L&T Q2 Review: Bags Multiple Target Price Hikes On Strong Order Flow, Confident Management Guidance

Major brokerages including Jefferies, Investec, Citi, and Macquarie have maintained a positive stance with 'Buy' or 'Outperform' calls on Larsen & Toubro after the company posted its second quarter results.

The analysts have also raised their target prices. This has primarily been driven by the bullish outlook due to the robust order inflows and the expectation that a recent period of weak execution is set to pick up significantly in the second half of the financial year.

The target price hikes reflect increased confidence. Investec now sets the highest target price for the counter at Rs 4,800 raising it from Rs 4,460. This is followed by Jefferies at Rs 4,715, which is up from Rs 4,345. Citi has placed the price target at Rs 4,500, hiking it from Rs 4,350, and Macquarie at Rs 4,350 raising it from Rs 4,210.