L&T, Kotak Life Among Buyers Of Cube Highways Trust Units In Rs 1,243 Crore Deals

Larsen & Toubro Ltd., SBI Mutual Fund and Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Co. were among the buyers of Cube Highways Trust units through open market transactions valued at Rs 1,243 crore.

The sellers include Cube Highways and Infrastructure I-D Pte, Cube Highways and Infrastructure Pte and Cube Mobility Investments through separate bulk deals on the BSE.

L&T and affiliates L&T Welfare Co., L&T Employees Welfare Foundation, L&T Officers and Supervisory Staff Provident Fund, SBI Mutual Fund, Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance and ASK Financial Holdings purchased 10.36 crore units or 8.03% unitholding, in Cube InvIT, as per the data.