L&T Finance Share Price Falls To Over Four–Month Low After HSBC Global Cuts Target Price

L&T Finance Ltd.'s share price fell nearly 5% to its lowest in over four months on Tuesday after HSBC Global Research cut its target price on the stock, citing likely disruption in asset under management and earnings per share growth in the near term due to sectoral headwinds in microfinance.

HSBC Global Research reduced the target price to Rs 180 apiece from Rs 195 apiece, implying an upside of 14.05% from Monday's closing price.

HSBC Global Research also cut the EPS estimates by 3.5–6.3% over the financial year 2025–2027 to factor in lower asset under management, pressure on net interest margin, and higher credit costs, the brokerage said in a note on Monday.

Despite L&T Finance's efforts to safeguard itself from microfinance portfolios, it'll be unlikely to withstand headwinds from the sector, HSBC Global Research said. This will lower the finance company's disbursements and yields and increase near-term credit costs.

Asset quality performance at L&T Finance was better than peers in the microfinance sector due to stricter underwriting, investments made in collections, and low exposure to levered customers, HSBC Global Research noted.

In case the asset quality in the microfinance sector starts to improve from the fourth quarter of the current financial year, L&T Finance may see some improvement in its earnings per share outlook, HSBC Global Research said.