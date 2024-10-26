L&T, Cipla And Other Q2 Earnings, Dhanteras Gold And Silver Trading —The Week Ahead

The benchmark equity indices fell for the fourth consecutive week. On a daily basis, they continued their downtrend for the fifth session.

The Nifty 50 ended 218.60 points or 0.90% down at 24,180.80 and the BSE Sensex fell 662.87 points or 0.83% to close at 79,402.29. During the day, the Nifty fell as much as 1.3% and the Sensex fell as much as 1.2%.

The foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 3,036.8 on Friday, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange. Domestic institutional investors, meanwhile, bought stocks worth Rs 4,159.3 crore.

In the week ended Oct 25 - the Nifty ended 2.7% lower and the Sensex lost 2.2%. All sectoral indices on the NSE ended lower, with the realty and metal losing the most.