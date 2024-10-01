LPG Price Hike: BPCL, HPCL Share Prices Rise While Indian Oil Falls

Oil Marketing Companies—Indian Oil Corp. Ltd., Bharat Petroleum Corp., and Hindustan Petroleum Corp.—are in focus on Tuesday after they raised the prices of 19 kg LPG cylinders by Rs 39 with effect from Oct. 1.

Following this hike, the new price in Delhi is Rs 1,740, up from Rs 1,691.50, while in Mumbai, the price has increased to Rs 1,692.50 from Rs 1,644, up by Rs 48. This marks the third consecutive month of a price hike, though the current prices in both cities remain below April levels.