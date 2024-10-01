Low Return, High Volatility Regime Emerging In India: EM Capital's Jeetu Panjabi

What happens next now that the first signs of the move have come, there might be more things that might happen, assuming that those happen as well. How do you see Chinese markets? How do you see Commodity markets and the resultant impact of what China does in other markets happening over the next two months?

Coming back to China because I want to understand that. Now that there is a move that has happened, people have been crying for months about how China is not making any kind of policy move. They've made a move. There has been a resultant impact in that the Chinese markets have done well. Metals and Commodities have done well, save for Crude, but Industrial Metals have done really well.

Jeetu Panjabi: Okay, so let's first understand what's the problem in China, a lot of problems in China are structural. You have a policy leadership that has issues of its own. The battles within that to the real estate sectors, huge oversupply, digesting that and cleaning up the system and the deflation that's ensuing is a significant structural problem. It's going to take five, seven years to solve and the third, the collateral damage on the household balance sheet and confidence isn't going away.

So, the point is, and then on top of that, you have an export chain, in my view, which is going to see much more pressure in the coming quarter or two and the only way you can do is throw more money into the system, create more domestic demand and try and neutralise that pain. Now that's what I can see they're visibly doing, right, a 4% move on the FX plus monetary easing and hopefully kind of buffering the pressure is on the downside.

How does this play out in your commodity markets? In my view, the demand is still very, very weak. Is the real estate sector going to structurally turn? Answer is no. Is there a big upside there? Answer is No. Are Commodities going to be exported the hell out of globally? Yes, they're doing it. Is the world in great shape to absorb that? I don't think so. So, this commodity move is a financial market move, in my humble opinion, do I see volume changing in a hurry, I don't think so, and it just wobbles around, and which is when I come to the high volatility market zone. So, all of this, the pushes and the pulls of liquidity and real demand are going to create high volatility. Do we end at the same price six or nine months from now? Very possible.