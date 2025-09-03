London Metal Exchange Delays Start of Trading By 90 Minutes

Business NewsMarketsLondon Metal Exchange Delays Start of Trading By 90 Minutes
Brokers circulated messages about the postponement without giving a reason, according to LME traders

The London Metal Exchange delayed the start of trading in Asia by 90 minutes on Wednesday, with its electronic platform opening at 9:30 a.m. Beijing time instead of the usual 8 a.m.

Brokers circulated messages about the postponement without giving a reason, according to LME traders who asked not to be identified discussing private information. After the late start, three-month copper futures in London climbed to the highest since March.

The exchange didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

