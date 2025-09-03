London Metal Exchange Delays Start of Trading By 90 Minutes

The London Metal Exchange delayed the start of trading in Asia by 90 minutes on Wednesday, with its electronic platform opening at 9:30 a.m. Beijing time instead of the usual 8 a.m.

Brokers circulated messages about the postponement without giving a reason, according to LME traders who asked not to be identified discussing private information. After the late start, three-month copper futures in London climbed to the highest since March.

The exchange didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.