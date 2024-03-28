Lok Sabha Elections: How Foreign Investors Navigated The Last Five Polls

During general election years, there tends to be a notable trend with foreign institutional investors and their investment behaviour. Looking back at the past five Lok Sabha poll cycles, foreign institutional investors have generally shown a positive inclination towards the Indian market in the pre-election quarter, with the exception occurring only in 2009 because of the global market conditions post the Lehman crisis.

This year, the trend is palpable with foreign institutional investors already injecting Rs 6,851crore in equities into the market so far. This influx of capital marks a reversal from the trends observed in January and February.

The primary markets have seen an inflow of Rs 15,816.75 crore so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd.

It is noteworthy that foreign portfolio investment as a percentage of market capitalisation is currently at its lowest, indicating a potential upward trajectory from this point onwards. This suggests that the FPIs are presently underinvested in India, according to Ritesh Bhansali, director at Mecklai Financial Services Pvt.