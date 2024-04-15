BJP Manifesto A Boost For Auto, Railway, Cement, Real Estate Sectors, Say Analysts

Automobiles, cement, metals and real estate are some sectors that are likely to see positive impact if the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government comes back in power after the Lok Sabha elections as its manifesto suggests a continuation of infrastructure and auto lead initiatives, according to brokerages.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled his party's manifesto for the next five years on Sunday, emphasising continuity and enhancement of previous policies, as well as introducing new measures to further India's economic progress.

BJP's poll promise pledges to sustain the state-led infrastructure initiatives undertaken in recent years. It aims to construct over 5,000 km of railway tracks annually and develop 15,000 km of access-controlled highways. Electric-vehicle charging infrastructure is highlighted twice in the manifesto, signalling the party's commitment to this growing sector, according to Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd.

There is also a strong reaffirmation of green initiatives, including the development of 500 GW of renewable energy, the Green Energy Corridor project and the enhancement of green hydrogen production, Emkay said in a note.