BJP Election Manifesto 2024: 'Energy Independence By 2047' In Party's Election Agenda

The Narendra Modi-led Bhartiya Janata Party released its 'Sankalp Patra' or election manifesto on Sunday and has outlined its agenda for an energy independent India by 2047 — a promise the Prime Minister outlined in his 2021 Independence Day speech.

This energy independence, the party promises will come from reduced petroleum imports and a mix of electric mobility, EV charging stations, renewable energy production and improving energy efficiency,

The runup to 2047, marking 100 years of India's independence from British colonial rule has been long-set as the party's goalpost for making India a developed and self-reliant (Aatmanirbhar) country.

Other objectives under the broader energy agenda include — increasing ethanol blending in petrol, developing small modular reactors and more investment in nuclear energy production, expanding green hydrogen production and supporting exploration for rare earths and strategic minerals.

"We will enable homes across Bharat to run devices like electric stoves, fan, air-conditioners, television among others and also enable EV charging through solar energy," the manifesto read.