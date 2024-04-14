BJP Election Manifesto 2024: 'Energy Independence By 2047' In Party's Election Agenda
The Narendra Modi-led Bhartiya Janata Party released its 'Sankalp Patra' or election manifesto on Sunday and has outlined its agenda for an energy independent India by 2047 — a promise the Prime Minister outlined in his 2021 Independence Day speech.
This energy independence, the party promises will come from reduced petroleum imports and a mix of electric mobility, EV charging stations, renewable energy production and improving energy efficiency,
The runup to 2047, marking 100 years of India's independence from British colonial rule has been long-set as the party's goalpost for making India a developed and self-reliant (Aatmanirbhar) country.
Other objectives under the broader energy agenda include — increasing ethanol blending in petrol, developing small modular reactors and more investment in nuclear energy production, expanding green hydrogen production and supporting exploration for rare earths and strategic minerals.
"We will enable homes across Bharat to run devices like electric stoves, fan, air-conditioners, television among others and also enable EV charging through solar energy," the manifesto read.
BJP Manifesto 2024 Highlights: Sankalp Patra Focuses On Green Energy, Infrastructure And More
India added 18.48 gigawatts (GW) renewable energy in 2023-24 and is targeting 500 GW by 2030. BJP hopes to achieve this through mega solar parks, wind parks and the green energy corridor project.
Improving latent energy efficiency through nation-wide smart grids, smart meters and control centres are also on the anvil, along with an aim for a 'Centre of Excellence for clean energy technologies.'
Industry support to help them in greener manufacturing like the technology and sustainability transition in steel, cement, metals, and engineering goods industries has also been promised. This gathers particular relevance as India gets ready to face the implementation of Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism in European nations.
Supporting the automobile industry and its transition to EV manufacturing and building a nationwide EV charger infrastructure are other BJP energy-led industry ambitions.
The party also looks to partner with countries having reserves of rare earth and strategic minerals to ensure its energy security. In that context, India is exploring access's Peru's lithium reserves in a more recent trade agreement which is currently being negotiated.