CONCOR To Blue Dart—Logistics Stocks Deliver Negative One-Year Returns: Is There A Silver Lining?

Companies are signalling a potential turnaround, outlining clear strategic goals and targets that could put them back on a growth trajectory in the coming years. For instance, CONCOR has guided for 13% volume growth in the same period.

Blue Dart is focused on achieving significant earnings and revenue growth, and Gateway Distriparks is targeting double-digit volume growth. TVS Supply Chain is looking to significantly improve its Before Tax Profit margin, targeting 4% by Q4 FY27 compared to 0.5% in Q4 FY25.

Allcargo Gati has set a target of 8-10% volume growth. Allcargo Logistics is prioritising gaining market share through digital initiatives. VRL Logistics, on the other hand, expects a flat volume in FY26, with growth resuming in FY27.