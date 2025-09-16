JPMorgan Bullish On India's Logistic Stocks: Aegis, Delhivery Among Top Picks—Check Target Price

JPMorgan has initiated coverage on India's logistics space, picking Delhivery Ltd., Aegis Logistics Ltd. as top buys while taking a more cautious stance on other players in the sector.

In a latest note, the brokerage highlighted India's growing e-commerce logistics market, which is projected to grow at a 16% CAGR through FY30.

This is driven by an increase in customer penetration in Tier II and Tier III cities as well as technology-led efficiencies. Meanwhile, labour shortage is prompting automation and infrastructure investments, thus boosting competitiveness across sectors.