Lloyds Enterprises Fixes Aug 14 As Record Date For Rs 992 Crore Rights Issue

Lloyds Enterprises Ltd. has set Aug 14 as the record date to determine the shareholders eligible for the Rs 992 crore right entitlement. The company will issue the equity shares to the shareholders in 1:5 ratio, according to an exchange filing. It will issue 25.4 crore of equity shares in partly paid-up format.

"The rights equity shares are priced at Rs 39 each, with Rs 19.5 payable on application and the remaining Rs 19.5 to be paid in one or more subsequent calls on or before March 31, 2027," said Llyods Enterprises.