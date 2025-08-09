Lloyds Enterprises Fixes Aug 14 As Record Date For Rs 992 Crore Rights Issue
Lloyds Enterprises will issue the equity shares to the shareholders in 1:5 ratio, according to an exchange filing on Saturday.
Lloyds Enterprises Ltd. has set Aug 14 as the record date to determine the shareholders eligible for the Rs 992 crore right entitlement. The company will issue the equity shares to the shareholders in 1:5 ratio, according to an exchange filing. It will issue 25.4 crore of equity shares in partly paid-up format.
"The rights equity shares are priced at Rs 39 each, with Rs 19.5 payable on application and the remaining Rs 19.5 to be paid in one or more subsequent calls on or before March 31, 2027," said Llyods Enterprises.
The company said that the rights issue marks a strategic step toward unlocking value in the high growth real estate subsidiary (with a 60% stake), Lloyds Realty Developers Limited (LRDL). The issue comprises 25.44 crore equity shares on a partly paid basis.
The net proceeds from the rights issue will be used to subscribe to non convertible debentures (NCDs) of LRDL, which will utilise the funds for real estate development, land acquisition, debt repayment, and strategic investments through its subsidiaries and affiliates.
Llyods Enterprises Rights Issue: Key Dates
Record Date: August 14, 2025 – for determining the eligibility of shareholders entitled to receive Rights Entitlements. Rights Entitlement Ratio (1:5): 1 Rights Equity Shares for every 5 fully paid-up equity shares held by eligible equity shareholders as on the Record Date. Rights Issue Opening Date: August 25, 2025 Rights Issue Closing Date: September 08, 2025