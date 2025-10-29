LiverDoc Calls Zoho's Sridhar Vembu 'Science Illiterate' For Controversial Vaccine Stance
The Kerala-based hepatologist - a liver doctor - went on to hurl personal insults at Vembu, notably calling him "barefoot-walking boomer uncle", among other things.
Popular Hepatologist Dr. Cyriac Abby Philips, who goes by the username @TheLiverDoc on X, has recently called out Zoho Corporation CEO Sridhar Vembu after he shared a post, cautioning his followers about the potential harm of taking vaccinations.
The Liver Doc pointed out that the study shared by Vembu was not peer-reviewed and lacked any tangible credibility, as they were funded by an anti-vaccination organisation. He then went on to fire shots at Vembu, even going on to insult his company's products - Arattai and Zoho Mail.
In a long post on X, The Liver Doc started by urging everyone not to stop vaccinating children.
"For the public and patients, please do not stop vaccinating your children. You don't want polio to come back. You don't want measles to kill your child like it is doing in the US because boomer uncles in charge of US Health Departments have become anti-science," he wrote on X.
"It seems like he needs to bad mouth science and medical discoveries to keep his head floating above water level on social media," he added.
Sridhar Vembu, who is the Chief Scientist at Zoho Corporation, has become an overnight sensation on social media following the recent spike in userbase of several Zoho Corp apps such as Arattai, Zoho Mail and Zoho , Suite, among others, thanks to endorsement from multiple union ministers.
In the past, Vembu has shared his opinion on gold and personal finance as well as a variety of other topics.
The Zoho top boss has most recently shared a study linking vaccination to autism, cautioning his followers: "I believe there is increasing evidence that we are giving way too many vaccines to very young."
This didn't go down well with TheLiverDoc, who is infamous for his long, unhinged rants against people who he claims spread pseudoscience.
"These health Illiterates have themselves taken these vaccines, given their children their vaccines, and seen them enjoy longevity, and now advising others to consider stopping vaccinations. How selfish and bigoted can this get?" he posted on X, directing his comment to Vembu.
Concluding his long rant, TheLiverDoc urged Vembu to fix the Arattai app. "Use the X payout from this engagement to fix your Arattai and Cherattai and whatever third-rate app you are cooking up," he said.