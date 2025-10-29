LiverDoc Calls Zoho's Sridhar Vembu 'Science Illiterate' For Controversial Vaccine Stance

Popular Hepatologist Dr. Cyriac Abby Philips, who goes by the username @TheLiverDoc on X, has recently called out Zoho Corporation CEO Sridhar Vembu after he shared a post, cautioning his followers about the potential harm of taking vaccinations.

The Liver Doc pointed out that the study shared by Vembu was not peer-reviewed and lacked any tangible credibility, as they were funded by an anti-vaccination organisation. He then went on to fire shots at Vembu, even going on to insult his company's products - Arattai and Zoho Mail.

In a long post on X, The Liver Doc started by urging everyone not to stop vaccinating children.

"For the public and patients, please do not stop vaccinating your children. You don't want polio to come back. You don't want measles to kill your child like it is doing in the US because boomer uncles in charge of US Health Departments have become anti-science," he wrote on X.