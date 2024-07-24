Stock Market Live: Nifty, Sensex Off Day's Low As ITC, Tata Motors Lead Gains

The July futures contract of the GIFT Nifty was trading 33 points or 0.14% lower at 24,403.50 as of 7:19 a.m.

Markets in the Asia-Pacific region fell Wednesday, taking cues from the overnight move on Wall Street as earnings from the Magnificent Seven technology companies disappointed.

The Nikkei 225 was 20.51 points or 0.1% lower at 39,573.88, and the S&P ASX 200 was 16.30 points or 0.20% lower at 7,954.80.

US stocks faced resistance in gaining momentum as traders sifted through a flood of corporate results to gauge the market's ability to sustain this year's historic rally.

The S&P 500 rose 0.26% and the Nasdaq Composite sank over 0.16% and 0.06% as of Tuesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.14% lower.

The Brent crude was trading 0.04% higher at $81.83 a barrel. Gold was flat at $2,409.83 an ounce.

India's benchmark stock indices extended losses for the third straight session on Tuesday as shares of HDFC Bank Ltd. and Larsen & Toubro Ltd. dragged after India received its final budget for financial year 2025.

The NSE Nifty 50 settled 30.20 points, or 0.12% lower at 24,479.05, and the S&P BSE Sensex ended down 73.04 points, or 0.1% at 80,429.04.

Overseas investors turned net sellers of Indian equities on Tuesday after six days. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 2,975.3 crore on the budget day, while domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers for the second session and mopped up equities worth Rs 1,418.8 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

The Indian currency weakened by 3 paise to close at 83.69 against the US dollar.