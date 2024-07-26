Nifty, Sensex Snap Five-Day Losing Streak Led By Infosys, Airtel, TCS: Midday Market Update

Indian benchmarks continued to trade higher through midday on Friday after it snapped five-day losing streak at the open as Infosys Ltd., Bharti Airtel Ltd. and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. lead.

As of 12:18 p.m., the NSE Nifty 50 was 239.80 points or 0.98% higher at 24,645.90, and the S&P BSE Sensex was 667.70 points or 0.83% higher at 80,707.50.

Intraday, the Nifty 50 rose 1.03% to 24,656.85, and the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.88% to 80,744.77.

On Thursday, it was a good recovery on roll-over front. The NSE Nifty 50 roll-over was at 70%, which is actually in line with three-month average, said Soni Patnaik, assistance vice president, JM Financial. "The index held on to support of 24,300-24,350 without breaking. Going forward, the index may remain in the range."