Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Trades Above 24,400; RIL, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra, Wipro, Vedanta In Focus

Vedanta: The company raised Rs 8,500 crore via QIP at a floor price of Rs 440 per share. The mining giant won the bid for critical mineral blocks in Karnataka and Bihar under Critical Mineral Auctions Tranche II and III, conducted by the government.

JSW Infra: The company approved purchase of assets under construction at 30 MTPA slurry pipeline project in Odisha's Nuagaon mines from JSW Utkal Steel for Rs 1,700 crore. It also entered into a 20-year agreement at a cost of Rs 1,324 crore per annum for transport of iron ore slurry from Nuagaon to Jagatsinghpur.

IndusInd Bank: The company approved raising up to Rs 20,000 crore via debt securities on a private placement basis, and another Rs 10,000 crore via ADRs, GDRs or QIP.

IRCTC: The government upgraded the company to 'Schedule A' central public sector enterprise from 'Schedule B'.

Vodafone Idea: The company approved third tranche allotment of shares worth Rs 614.5 crore to Nokia India and Ericsson India. The shares to be allotted at an issue price of Rs 14.80 per share.

EMS: The company received an order worth Rs 140 crore from Uttarakhand Power Corp. for the development of distribution infrastructure-loss reduction works in Uttarakhand.

Techno Electric & Engineering: The company raised Rs 1,200 crore via QIP at a floor price of Rs 1,440 per share.

SpiceJet: The company's auditor issued a 'qualified opinion' on FY24 accounts and flagged non-compliance with various laws and regulations.

Indian Bank: The central government extended the term of office of Shanti Lal Jain as managing director and chief executive officer effective Sept. 1 to Dec. 31.

HDFC Life Insurance: The company received a rectification order for tax demand revised from Rs 4,179 crore in March to Rs 1,868 crore.

Anant Raj: The company's unit entered into MoU with Google to provide AI-infused solutions for data infrastructure and security.

Mahindra & Mahindra: The automaker announced its latest SUV brand name, Mahindra 'Thar ROXX' to strengthen its Thar portfolio.

HDFC Bank: The lender's board has given the nod to start the initial public offering process of HDB Financial.

Shriram Properties: The company appoints Gopalakrishnan J, currently group chief financial officer, as executive director and group chief executive officer effective July 20.

HMA Agro Industries: The company entered into a three-year facility agreement with ALM Food Products and ALM Industries to expand business in the processing, freezing and packaging of buffalo meat.

Paisalo Digital: The company will consider raising funds through eligible securities like NCDs or other means on July 25.

KPI Green Energy: The company received a letter of award from Mahagenco for the development of a 100-megawatt solar power project in Maharashtra.

PC Jeweller: The Bank of Baroda accepted a one-time settlement proposal from the company for unsettled dues. The terms include cash, equity, release of securities and mortgaged properties.