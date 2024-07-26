Listing Gains Trump Tax Hike: Get-Rich-Quick Investors Will Continue To Chase IPOs

The great Indian initial-public-offering party is showing no signs of ending. Even an increase in short-term capital gains tax to 20% from 15% might not stop investors who apply to the IPOs, hoping for a quick gain, say experts.

"I do not foresee any significant impact of the increased tax on investors' participation in the IPOs, given the quantum of listing gains that are at stake. But, given the fact that most investors also borrow money to apply for IPOs, there might be tempering. That's because potential returns are net of taxes. But it's not major enough to move the needle," says Pranav Haldea, managing director of Prime Database Group.

The reason is simple — listing gains of fresh companies remain delicious, even net of increased tax. As per a recent Bank of Baroda report, as many as 89 IPOs were listed in the financial year up to July 12, 2024. Of these, 80 IPOs listed at a premium, seven were at a discount and two listed at the issue price. As many as 37 IPOs listed at a premium of over 50%, allowing more investors to bet on the listing game.

The tax increase does not impact investors amid such sparkling gains. "It might impact to some extent but people looking for listing gains are more concerned with outsize gains they would make from listing and STCG comes much later in the scheme of things for them," says Abhishek Kumar, founder and chief investment adviser at SahajMoney.