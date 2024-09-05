NDTV ProfitMarketsLinde India Shares Jump On Agreement With Tata Steel To Acquire Air Separation Units
Linde India Shares Jump On Agreement With Tata Steel To Acquire Air Separation Units

Post the acquisition, Haitong Securities maintained its 'outperform' rating for the stock and a target price implying 18.7% upside at Rs 8,546 per share.

05 Sep 2024, 10:24 AM IST
NDTV Profit
(Source: Linde India website)

Shares of Linde India jumped more than 6% after the company signed an agreement with Tata Steel to acquire two 1,800 tons per day air separation units from its Kalinganagar Phase 2 expansion project.

Post the announcement of the agreement, Haitong Securities maintained its 'outperform' rating on Linde India and a target price implying 18.7% upside at Rs 8,546 per share.

"This acquisition will significantly increase Linde India's current production capacity, adding 3,600 TPD to their existing 9,730 TPD, resulting in a 37% increase in total capacity," said the company. "Additionally, for Linde this expansion will boost the existing Kalinganagar capacity from 2,400 TPD to a total of 6,000 TPD at a single location, making it potentially the world’s largest single-site ASU."

Haitong sees significant long-term growth opportunities for Linde India that are expected to unfold over the coming years.

Moreover, the brokerage noted that the company’s long-term onsite and merchant contracts, which are structured as take-or-pay agreements (subject to certain limits), provide a robust safety net.

The scrip rose as much as 6.08% to Rs 7,640 apiece, the highest level since August 20. It pared gains to trade 3.8% higher at Rs 7,470 apiece, as of 10:06 a.m. This compares to a flat NSE Nifty 50 index.

It has risen 32.58% on a year-to-date basis and 25.72% in the last 12 months. Total traded volume on the NSE so far in the day stood at 3.44 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 48.60.

Out of the two analysts tracking the company, one maintains a 'buy' rating, and one recommends a 'hold', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 13.2%.

