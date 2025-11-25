'Life’s Indeed Good' For LG Electronics: Jefferies Initiates Bullish Coverage — Check Target Price

Jefferies believes LG Electronics' edge lies in its wide and deeply entrenched distribution network. With about 36,000 business-to-consumer touchpoints, higher than most domestic peers, the company has strong control over visibility and availability across regions and formats.

What also stands out is the marketing efforts made by the company. LG invests nearly 4% of revenue into retail infrastructure and promotions, one of the highest allocations in the sector both in absolute spending and as a percentage of sales.

This, coupled with consistent innovation supported by parent-company R&D and technological expertise, helps LG maintain strong consumer recall and sustain premium positioning.