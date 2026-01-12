Life Insurance's GST Boost Comes At A Demand-Margin Trade Off — What Does It Mean For Investors?

The government’s move to exempt Goods and Services Tax (GST) on individual life insurance premiums is being viewed as a structural positive for demand, but one that introduces near-term challenges on profitability, according to a recent sector note by Nuvama Research. Lower premiums are expected to improve affordability and lift penetration, particularly in protection and traditional savings products.

However, the removal of input tax credit (ITC) means insurers will no longer be able to offset GST paid on expenses such as distribution commissions, technology and servicing.

Against this backdrop, SBI Life and HDFC Life are seen as best positioned, while Axis Max Life remains a growth play with higher margin sensitivity. Nuvama has retained 'Buy' ratings on SBI Life and HDFC Life, and continues to recommend Axis Max Life.