Life Insurance Data Premiums Rise 14% In July

LIC's total premium increased by 19.8% year-on-year, reaching Rs 18,430 crore in July. The individual single premium saw an even higher growth rate, rising by 39% to Rs 2,767 crore, compared to Rs 1,992 crore in the same month last year.

Additionally, the number of policies and schemes issued by LIC grew significantly by 35.5% year-on-year, with 1,05,553 policies in July compared to 77,857 in the same month last year.