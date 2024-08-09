LIC Shares Rise 3% After Q1 Results Announcement

Shares of LIC rose as much as 3.06% before paring gains to trade 0.94% higher at Rs 1,136.15 apiece as of 11:16 a.m. This compares to a 0.92% rise in the NSE Nifty 50.

The stock has risen 76.43% in the last 12 months and 36.5% year-to-date. The relative strength index was 55.59.

Out of 20 analysts tracking the company, 13 maintained a 'buy' rating, four recommend 'hold' and three suggests 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month analysts' consensus price target implies a downside of 0.2%.