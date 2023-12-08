LIC Reclaims Rs 5-Lakh-Crore Market Cap

Life Insurance Corp. has reclaimed the Rs 5-lakh-crore market capitalisation on a rally triggered by optimistic growth guidance by India's largest insurer.

State-owned LIC listed on the exchanges on May 17, 2022 at over an 8% discount at Rs 872 on the BSE and at Rs 867.20 on the NSE. The market cap was Rs 5.5 lakh crore at the time.

The market value of India's largest insurer slipped below Rs 5 lakh crore on June 6, 2022. But it started rising from Rs 3.86 lakh crore on Nov. 22 this year and crossed Rs 5.05 lakh crore on Friday.