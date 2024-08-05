LIC Housing Finance Shares Plunge As Q1 Profit Declines

LIC Housing Finance's stock fell as much as 7.69% during the day to Rs 691.05 apiece on the NSE. It was trading 6.87% lower at Rs 697.15 per share, compared to a 1.77% decline in the benchmark Nifty at 10:09 a.m.

The share price has risen 58.03% in the last 12 months and 32.58% on a year-to-date basis. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 6.9 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 36.44.

Seventeen out of the 32 analysts tracking LIC Housing Finance have a 'buy' rating on the stock, 11 recommend 'hold' and four suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential upside of 6.4%.