LIC Declares Interim Dividend Of Rs 4 Per Share

Life Insurance Corp. declared an interim dividend of Rs 4 per equity share for the current financial year.

In a meeting, the board of directors fixed Feb. 21 as the record date for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders. The dividend will be paid within 30 days from the date of declaration, according to an exchange filing on Thursday.

The state-run insurer had paid a final dividend of Rs 3 per share in July last year.