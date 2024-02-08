NDTV ProfitMarketsLIC Declares Interim Dividend Of Rs 4 Per Share
LIC Declares Interim Dividend Of Rs 4 Per Share

The state-run insurer had paid a final dividend of Rs 3 per share in July last year.

08 Feb 2024, 06:39 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The LIC logo outside the BSE Mumbai (Source: NDTV Profit)</p></div>
The LIC logo outside the BSE Mumbai (Source: NDTV Profit)

Life Insurance Corp. declared an interim dividend of Rs 4 per equity share for the current financial year.

In a meeting, the board of directors fixed Feb. 21 as the record date for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders. The dividend will be paid within 30 days from the date of declaration, according to an exchange filing on Thursday.

LIC's standalone profit in the third quarter rose 49% to Rs 9,444 crore, while its net premium rose 5% to Rs 1.17 lakh crore. Sequentially, its bottom line rose 19% and its net premium was up 9%.

Shares of LIC closed 5.86% lower at Rs 1,106.25 apiece on the BSE before the results were announced, as compared with a 1% decline in the benchmark Sensex.

