LG India, Polycab In Focus As Jefferies Flags Demand Upside In Consumer Durables — Check Revised Target Price

Within air conditioners, Jefferies sees a recovery opportunity following a weak fiscal 2026, when industry sales declined 15–20% in the first half due to unseasonal monsoons and GST-related demand deferrals. The brokerage notes that historically, excess rainfall rarely persists for two consecutive years during the critical March–May period, while mean temperatures continue to trend higher.

Inventory levels have also normalised to around 45 days from peaks of nearly 60 days earlier, aided by revisions in BEE norms that are helping clear older stock. Against this backdrop, Jefferies expects a normal summer in 2026 to act as a key catalyst for LG India, Voltas and Blue Star, with mid-teens sales growth forecast for FY27E.

Accordingly, Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on LG India, although it trimmed the target price marginally to Rs 1,950 from Rs 1,980, reflecting near-term cost pressures. Voltas and Blue Star also retained Buy ratings, with target prices raised to Rs 1,680 and Rs 2,000 respectively, driven by improving volume outlook and exposure to fast-growing B2B segments.

The brokerage flagged rising raw material costs as a key headwind for margins across consumer durables. Copper and aluminium prices rose 21% and 10% year-on-year respectively in Q3 FY26E, while the rupee weakened around 5% between July and December 2025.

Given that compressors, largely imported, account for 25–30% of an air conditioner’s bill of materials, Jefferies expects a lag in price pass-through, leading to near-term margin pressure in second half of FY26E. However, it estimates the earnings impact to be relatively modest at 2–5% over FY27–28E.

Beyond core appliances, Jefferies highlighted data centres and solar products as emerging growth drivers. Blue Star and Voltas, which provide mechanical, electrical and plumbing solutions for data centres, are well positioned, with data centres already forming about 20% of Blue Star’s order book and expected to contribute up to 30% of Voltas’ projects revenue over the medium term.

Data centres also create incremental demand for power and optical fibre cables, benefiting players such as Polycab. On solar, government-led schemes such as PM Surya Ghar and PM Kusum are driving opportunities across rooftop solar, pumps and related products, with several consumer durable companies gradually building exposure.

On stock calls, Jefferies maintained a Hold rating on Havells and cut its target price to Rs 1,560 from Rs 1,620, citing margin sensitivity to raw material volatility.