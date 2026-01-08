LG Electronics Shares Trade At Lowest Level Since Listing — Here's Why

Shares of LG Electronics India Ltd. are trading more than 1% lower in Friday's trading session as the company's three-month shareholder lock in ends today.

The stock is currently trading 1.68% lower at Rs 1432. It also hit the lowest level that the share has dipped since listing.

According to Nuvama Alternative and Quantitative Research, around 15.2 million shares, or nearly 2% of the company's outstanding equity, have been freed up for trading following the expiry of the lock in.

Of the 18 analysts tracked by Bloomberg who have coverage on this stock, 16 have a 'buy' rating, and only two have a 'sell' call on it.