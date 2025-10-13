LG Electronics India Share Price In Focus; GMP Signals 37% Listing Pop Ahead Of Market Debut Tomorrow

Shares of LG Electronics India Ltd. will remain in focus as investors await the debut of one of the largest consumer electronics companies on the stock market. The IPO of LG Electronics will be listed on the bourses on Tuesday, October 14.

Investors and market experts will be keeping a close watch on the pre-listing and post-listing performance of one of the biggest IPOs of 2025, as the grey market premium of the manufacturer and distributor of home appliances and consumer electronics has been the hot topic of conversation for the last few days

LG Electronics India created history by becoming the first initial public offering (IPO) in India to cross the Rs 4 lakh crore-mark in total subscription value.

The three-day public issue received bids for 385 crore shares against 7.13 crore shares on offer, resulting in an overall subscription of 54.02 times. The total bid amount stood at Rs 4.4 lakh crore, making it the most subscribed IPO in terms of value.

One of the biggest IPOs in India’s consumer electronics market was looking to raise Rs 813.07 crore through a book-built issue.

The grey market premium for the LG Electronics IPO has shown consistent gains since the IPO opened for subscription on October 7.

With its listing scheduled for tomorrow, here’s a look at the LG Electronics India IPO’s grey market premium (GMP) and other key details.