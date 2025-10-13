LG Electronics India Share Price In Focus; GMP Signals 37% Listing Pop Ahead Of Market Debut Tomorrow
The highly anticipated LG Electronics India IPO is set for a strong market debut. The surge in its GMP has heightened investor focus and suggests a robust opening for the consumer electronics giant.
Shares of LG Electronics India Ltd. will remain in focus as investors await the debut of one of the largest consumer electronics companies on the stock market. The IPO of LG Electronics will be listed on the bourses on Tuesday, October 14.
Investors and market experts will be keeping a close watch on the pre-listing and post-listing performance of one of the biggest IPOs of 2025, as the grey market premium of the manufacturer and distributor of home appliances and consumer electronics has been the hot topic of conversation for the last few days
LG Electronics India created history by becoming the first initial public offering (IPO) in India to cross the Rs 4 lakh crore-mark in total subscription value.
The three-day public issue received bids for 385 crore shares against 7.13 crore shares on offer, resulting in an overall subscription of 54.02 times. The total bid amount stood at Rs 4.4 lakh crore, making it the most subscribed IPO in terms of value.
One of the biggest IPOs in India’s consumer electronics market was looking to raise Rs 813.07 crore through a book-built issue.
The grey market premium for the LG Electronics IPO has shown consistent gains since the IPO opened for subscription on October 7.
With its listing scheduled for tomorrow, here’s a look at the LG Electronics India IPO’s grey market premium (GMP) and other key details.
LG Electronics India IPO GMP And Expected Listing Price
According to InvestorGain, the latest GMP for LG Electronics India was Rs 420 as of 3:00 p.m. on October 13. With the upper end of the price band at Rs 1140, the IPO’s estimated listing price is Rs 1560 (upper band plus the last GMP), indicating an expected gain of 36.84% per share.
This means the expected listing price for LG Electronics is Rs 1560, considering the GMP is sustained when the stock debuts on the market tomorrow.
This is also the highest GMP recorded for the IPO since it opened for subscription. The GMP for the public issue has been gaining rapidly. The grey market premium for the IPO was as low as Rs 145 before rising to Rs 250 on October 5. It gained further to Rs 300 on Wednesday before closing at Rs 395 on Friday.
Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.
LG Electronics India IPO
The IPO is a book-built issue comprising entirely an offer-for-sale component of up to 10,18,15,859 or more than 10 crore equity shares at a face value of Rs 10 per share. Through the IPO, the South Korean parent LG Electronics Inc. will offload 10.2 crore shares.
The price band for the IPO was set between Rs 1080 to Rs 1140 per share.
Morgan Stanley India Co., JPMorgan India Pvt., Axis Capital Ltd., BofA Securities India Ltd., and Citigroup Global Markets India Pvt. are the bankers for the IPO. Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.
The Rs 11,607 crore IPO is a complete offer-for-sale (OFS) by the Korean parent, LG Electronics Inc. No fresh capital is being raised for LG India's operations. The proceeds from the IPO go entirely to the selling shareholder.