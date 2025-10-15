LG Electronics India Share Price Extends Gain After Successful D-Street Debut

The shares of LG Electronics India Ltd. have opened with strong gains in trade on Wednesday, with the stock surging up to 2%.

LG Electronics is currently trading at Rs 1,718, which amounts to a 1.66% gain compared to Tuesday's closing price of Rs 1,689. The stock opened at Rs 1,726, recording an intraday high of Rs 1,728.

The gains come on the back of LG Electronics' successful debut on the bourses, with the stock listing with a 50% premium on both the NSE and the BSE.

LG Electronics shares opened at Rs 1,710 on the NSE, compared to the issue price of Rs 1,140.

The attractive premium meant that the market capitalisation of LG Electronics' India arm surpassed the value of its parent company, Reuters reported.

LG Electronics India also became the most heavily subscribed major Indian IPO since Reliance Power’s listing in 2008.