Less Than 1%: Examining The Financial Impact Of IndiGo's Flight Cancellation

While a flight cancellation immediately leads to a direct loss in revenue, it also eliminates some of the variable costs involved in operating an aircraft. Therefore, to calculate the true impact of the loss, one must take into account both the revenue loss as well as the variable costs saved.

Now, based on IndiGo's Q3FY25 numbers, the airline had earned a revenue per available seat kilometer (RASK) of Rs 5.44.

However, about 60% of the airline's expenses, such as fuel and airport charges, are variable. With a variable Cost per Available Seat Kilometer (CASK) of Rs 2.9, the net impact on profit is lower than the total revenue lost.

Assuming an average flight configuration of 190 seats flying an average distance of 1,000 kilometres. This would mean a profit impact of roughly Rs 2.5 per unit, or Rs 4.8 lakh per cancelled flight.

If we extrapolate this number across the 350 flights impacted, the aggregate hit on the bottom line stands at around Rs 16.9 crore.

As far as the topline is concerned, the notional loss is significantly higher. Without adjusting the saved costs, the impact of cancelled flights on IndiGo stands at around Rs 36.05 crore.