Lenskart To Ather Energy: Why Nirav Sheth Is Scanning Beyond Nifty Heavyweights To Find Market Winners

Technology platforms have been gaining traction in the last few months, and Nirav Sheth, CEO of Institutional Equities at MK Global Financial Services believes that India’s next leg of wealth creation will come from businesses that combine technology, capital efficiency and structural growth.

Forget chasing the Nifty heavyweights, according to him, the real opportunity lies in nimble NBFCs, rising platform companies, and India’s fast-expanding manufacturing and renewable energy plays.

From backing quick commerce platforms like Blinkit (owned by Eternal) to spotting strength in Aditya Birla Capital and L&T Finance, Sheth believes investors who look beyond large caps will find India’s next generation of compounders.

He expects newer firms like Lenskart and other platform companies to eventually become part of the Nifty index, bringing diversification to Indian equities.

Sheth argues that the market is still underestimating these growth stories. “Platform companies have the lowest-cost access to consumers,” he said. “Over the next five to ten years, their margin profile will be much stronger than people expect.”