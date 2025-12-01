Lenskart Shares Rise Over 5% After Q2 Profit Surges

The shares of recently listed Lenskart Solutions Ltd. rose over 5% on Monday after its net profit for the second quarter of this financial year rose 19.6% year-on-year.

The company reported a consolidated bottom-line of Rs 102 crore, compared to Rs 85.5 crore in the year-ago period, according to an exchange filing on Saturday.

Revenue for the quarter under review grew 20.8% to Rs 2,096 crore from Rs 1,736 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation surged nearly 45% to Rs 415 crore from Rs 287 crore, while Ebitda margin expanded to 19.8%. The margin stood at 16.5% in the comparable quarter.

Further, the company's revenue saw a growth in both Indian and international segments. Revenue for the Indian segment stood at Rs 1,230 crore, compared to Rs 1088.7 crore in the year-ago period.

International segment's revenue grew from Rs 658.36 crore in second quarter of fiscal year 2025, to Rs 879.64 crore in quarter ended September 2026.

Lenskart's September quarter results comes days after its tepid listing. The public issue had drawn flak, as the company was valued at nearly $8 billion or Rs 70,000 crore.

Lenskart had priced its IPO between Rs 382 and Rs 402 per share. This implied a price-to-earnings ratio of about 285 times its fiscal year 2025 profit of Rs 297 crore, far above global and domestic peers.