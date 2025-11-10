Lenskart Share Price Tumbles After Tepid D-Street Listing

Lenskart Solutions Ltd. listed on the National Stock Exchange on Monday at Rs 395 apiece, a discount of 1.74% over its issue price of Rs 402 apiece. However, the shares fell 9% soon after this. On the BSE, the stock debuted at Rs 390, a 3% discount.

Lenskart's Rs 7,278 crore IPO saw strong response from all categories of investors, getting subscribed 28 times overall. The Qualified Institutional Buyers category led the demand, with bids coming in at 40.35 times the allotted quota.

The Peyush Bansal-led eyewear products maker aims to raise Rs 2,150 crore via fresh issue of shares, while promoters and investors will be offloading 12.75 crore equity shares via offer-for-sale. The OFS amounts to Rs 5,128, including from the likes of Softbank Vision Fund, Kedaara Capital, TR Capital, and Chiratae Ventures.