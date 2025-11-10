Lenskart Share Price Tumbles After Tepid D-Street Listing
Lenskart Share Price: On the BSE, the stock debuted at Rs 390, a 3% discount.
Lenskart Solutions Ltd. listed on the National Stock Exchange on Monday at Rs 395 apiece, a discount of 1.74% over its issue price of Rs 402 apiece. However, the shares fell 9% soon after this. On the BSE, the stock debuted at Rs 390, a 3% discount.
Lenskart's Rs 7,278 crore IPO saw strong response from all categories of investors, getting subscribed 28 times overall. The Qualified Institutional Buyers category led the demand, with bids coming in at 40.35 times the allotted quota.
The Peyush Bansal-led eyewear products maker aims to raise Rs 2,150 crore via fresh issue of shares, while promoters and investors will be offloading 12.75 crore equity shares via offer-for-sale. The OFS amounts to Rs 5,128, including from the likes of Softbank Vision Fund, Kedaara Capital, TR Capital, and Chiratae Ventures.
Lenskart is a technology-driven eyewear company focused on improving access to affordable, high-quality eyewear. The company primarily sells prescription eyeglasses, sunglasses, contact lenses and related accessories through a direct-to-consumer model under its own brands and sub-brands.
With India as its largest market, Lenskart is the country’s largest seller of prescription eyeglasses by volume among organised retailers in FY2025, according to a Redseer Report. Leveraging its scale and supply-chain expertise, Lenskart has also expanded into select international markets including Japan, Southeast Asia and the Middle East.
Lenskart Solution reported revenue from operations of Rs 6,652 crore in FY25, compared with Rs 5,428 crore in FY24 and Rs 3,788 crore in FY23. This translates to a 23% year-on-year increase in FY25 and 43% growth the year before.
The company turned profitable in FY25, posting a net profit of Rs 297.3 crore, compared with a loss of Rs 10.15 crore in FY24 and a loss of Rs 63.75 crore in FY23.
As of June 30, 2025, Lenskart’s in-house design and merchandising team consists of 109 members, creating products across price points and age groups. The company launched 42 new collections in the quarter ended June 30, 2025, and 105 new collections in FY2025, including collaborations with popular brands and celebrities.