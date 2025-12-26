Lenskart Share Price In Focus After Avendus Spark Initiates Coverage — Check Target Price And More

Avendus Spark has initiated coverage on Lenskart with an ‘Add’ rating and a target price of Rs 490, citing its ability to disrupt Indian eyewear retail through a combination of manufacturing-led cost advantages and technology-driven scale.

In its initiation note, the brokerage said disruptions in Indian retail over the past decade have typically emerged either from a superior value proposition or from technology-enabled aggregation in fragmented markets. Lenskart, it said, has succeeded on both fronts by adopting a manufacturer-to-consumer (M2C) business model while leveraging proprietary technology and innovation.

Of the analysts tracked by Bloomberg that have coverage on this stock, three have a 'buy' rating, one has a 'hold' call, and only one has a 'sell' stance.