'Eye-Conic': Lenskart Gets Its Most Bullish Price Target As Macquarie Initiates Coverage — Details Inside

Macquarie has initiated coverage on Lenskart Solutions Ltd. with an ‘Outperform’ rating, citing the company’s vertically integrated supply chain, strong execution track record and significant headroom for market share gains in India and international markets.

In its initiation note titled 'Eye-conic Growth', the brokerage said Lenskart’s end-to-end control over manufacturing, design and distribution gives it a clear competitive edge on cost, speed and efficiency in India’s largely fragmented eyewear market. This positioning, Macquarie says, supports a strong medium-term growth and margin expansion outlook.