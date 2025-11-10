Lenskart Listing: Three Reasons Why Blockbuster IPO Fizzled Out With Weak Market Debut

After weeks of anticipation, one of the most talked-about IPOs of 2025, Lenskart Solutions Ltd., made its market debut with a whimper rather than a bang. The eyewear retailer listed at a discount on both exchanges, disappointing investors who had hoped for a strong start.

On the National Stock Exchange, Lenskart opened at Rs 395 per share, 1.74% below its issue price of Rs 402. On the BSE, it listed at Rs 390, a 3% discount. Soon after listing, the stock fell as much as 11%, erasing the excitement around its much-hyped public offering.

As of 11:30 a.m. the share was trading at Rs 409.70, 5% higher from its opening price on the BSE. On the NSE it was trading 3.67% higher at Rs 409.50.

Here are three reasons why Lenskart’s blockbuster IPO turned into a listing dud: