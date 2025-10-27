Lenskart IPO: Peyush Bansal's Secret Sauce — 'Opening A Store Near DMart'

With the Radhakishan Damani-backed Lenskart IPO just around the corner, CEO and co-founder, Peyush Bansal, has revealed a key secret — 'always open a store near a D-mart'.

Bansal, a household name now courtesy popular TV show Shark Tank India, expressed his delight in having Radhakishan Damani as an investor. In an exclusive interaction with NDTV Profit, the Lenskart CEO revealed that Damani has invested Rs 90 crore in Lenskart ahead of the IPO, which is set to open Oct 31.

"We have huge respect for Mr Damani, and we have grown up watching Dmart stores. You will always find a Lenskart store near a Dmart. That’s our little secret," he quipped.

"We have always seen him as an admirer. It is an honour that Damani decided to be a part of our journey. There’s so much to learn from him," he added.