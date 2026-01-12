Lemon Tree Shares Rally On Sale Of Arm Fleur To Warburg Pincus

Shares of Lemon Tree saw a rise by up to 4% in early trade on Monday, following the announcement of a significant restructuring initiative. Global private equity major Warburg Pincus will acquire a significant stake in Lemon Tree's hotel ownership arm, Fleur Hotels.

Shares of Lemon Tree Limited are trading 1.60% higher at Rs 152.80 apiece. Of the 25 analysts, tracked by Bloomberg, who have coverage on this stock, 22 have a 'buy' rating, two have a 'hold' call, and one has a 'sell' view on the stock.

According to an exchange filing, Warburg Pincus will acquire APG Strategic Real Estate Pool’s entire 41.09% stake in Fleur Hotels and will also invest up to Rs 960 crore of primary capital in tranches to fund the platform’s future expansion.