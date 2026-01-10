Lemon Tree Hotels Announces Reorganisation With Warburg Pincus; Fleur To Be Listed Separately

Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd has unveiled a sweeping group reorganisation that will see global private equity major Warburg Pincus acquire a significant stake in its hotel ownership arm, Fleur Hotels. According to an exchange filing, Warburg Pincus will acquire APG Strategic Real Estate Pool’s entire 41.09% stake in Fleur Hotels and will also invest up to Rs 960 crore of primary capital in tranches to fund the platform’s future expansion.

Fleur will be listed as a separate entity on the National Stock Exchange of India and the BSE within 12–15 months. This is Warburg's move aimed at unlocking long-term shareholder value amid a buoyant hospitality cycle.