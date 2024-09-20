Leela Hotels Operator Schloss Bangalore Files For Rs 5,000-Crore IPO

Schloss Bangalore, owner and operator of the Leela brand of luxury hotels, filed its preliminary papers with capital markets regulator SEBI on Friday to raise up to Rs 5,000 crore via an initial public offering.

The public offer will only include a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 3,000 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 2,000 crore, according to the draft red herring prospectus. The equity shares of the company are proposed to be listed on the BSE and NSE.

Project Ballet Bangalore Holdings Pvt. is the promoter of the company offloading its shares in the OFS. BSREP III Joy (Two) Holdings Ltd., BSREP III Tadoba Holdings Pvt., Project Ballet Chennai Holdings Pvt., Project Ballet Gandhinagar Holdings Pvt., Project Ballet HMA Holdings Pvt. and Project Ballet Udaipur Holdings Pvt. are the other promoters of the company.