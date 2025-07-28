Laxmi India Finance Raises Over Rs 75 Crore From Anchor Investors Ahead Of IPO

The Jaipur-based company's IPO is a combination of fresh issue of 1.84 crore equity shares and an offer for sale of 56.38 lakh shares by promoters.

Overall, the IPO size is pegged at Rs 254.26 crore at the upper end of the price band.

Proceeds from the fresh issue will be used to shore up its capital base to meet future capital requirements towards onward lending and for general corporate purposes.