Laurus Labs Shares Fall After U.S. FDA Observations On Andhra Unit

Shares of Laurus Labs Ltd. declined nearly 4% on Wednesday as the company received five observation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration after inspection at its Andhra Pradesh unit.

The regulator inspected Laurus Synthesis Pvt. manufacturing facility in Parawada, Anakapalli, near Visakhapatnam from Dec. 4 to Dec. 12. After inspection, the pharmaceutical company received form 483 with five observations.

Laurus Labs has said it will address the observations within stipulated time.