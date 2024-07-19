NDTV ProfitMarketsOil Declines With Focus On China’s Slowdown And Supply Outlook
ADVERTISEMENT

Oil Declines With Focus On China’s Slowdown And Supply Outlook

Track the latest crude prices here.

19 Jul 2024, 06:18 AM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Oil storage drums stacked in the Keihin industrial area of Kawasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture, Japan. (Photographer: Toru Hanai/Bloomberg)</p></div>
Oil storage drums stacked in the Keihin industrial area of Kawasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture, Japan. (Photographer: Toru Hanai/Bloomberg)

(Bloomberg) -- Oil edged lower on concerns that Chinese growth may slow and jeopardize consumption, while OPEC+ looks to be still on track to loosen supply curbs later this year.

Brent crude fell toward $84 a barrel after ending little changed on Thursday, while West Texas Intermediate was near $82. The end of China’s Third Plenum this week brought few signs that the top leadership is preparing to unleash major steps to boost demand or arrest the nation’s property slump.

Oil Declines With Focus On China’s Slowdown And Supply Outlook

OPEC+ delegates, meanwhile, expect a monitoring session next month to be routine, making no changes to plans for a supply hike starting in the fourth quarter. The group, led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, agreed last month to begin restoring roughly 2.2 million barrels a day of halted output from October.

Crude is still higher this year, aided by OPEC+ supply restraint, a recent decline in US stockpiles, and expectations for lower interest rates from the Federal Reserve. In the near term, traders are also tracking wildfires in Canada that have threatened some supply and supported prompt pricing.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT