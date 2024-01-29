Oil Climbs After Separate Attacks Escalate Middle East Tensions
(Bloomberg) -- Oil rose after separate attacks by Iran-backed militants that killed US troops in Jordan and hit a fuel tanker in the Red Sea, a marked escalation of tensions in the Middle East.
The White House said Iranian-backed militants killed three service members and wounded 25 others in a drone assault, the first American deaths under enemy attack since Israel and Hamas went to war. That followed a Houthi missile strike on a tanker operated on behalf of Trafigura Group carrying Russian fuel on Friday, the most significant attack yet on an energy-carrying vessel.
Brent crude jumped as much as 1.5% in early Asian trading before paring most of those gains. That came after the global benchmark rose more than 6% last week in the biggest increase since October. West Texas Intermediate climbed toward $79 a barrel.
The deaths of American soldiers in Jordan will put President Joe Biden under intensifying pressure to confront Iran directly, risking a wider conflict in a region that’s the source of around a third of the world’s oil and is a vital conduit for global trade. The attack on the tanker was consequential as shippers had previously assumed the safe passage of vessels tied to Russia and China after earlier assurances by Houthi militants, who mostly targeted ships linked to Israel, US and UK.
Read More: GLOBAL INSIGHT: History’s Forecast for Oil Impact of Mideast War
Brent has risen around 9% this month as the situation in the Middle East became more tense, but it’s still well below where it was shortly after Hamas attack on Israel in October. The prospect of robust supply from non-OPEC producers and slowing demand growth is helping to keep a lid on prices. And while the attacks in the Red Sea have led to some re-routing of cargoes — adding to delivery time and freight costs — it hasn’t yet led to shortages or affected production.
“Geopolitical risk has rapidly evolved into geopolitical reality,” said Michael Tran, an analyst at RBC Capital Markets. “While global oil prices have yet to fully reflect the escalating tensions in the Red Sea, the events of the weekend are likely to catalyze a rebasing of expected outcomes for both the security of supply as well as for oil prices.”
Biden vowed retaliation for the killing of US troops near the Syrian border, and some Republican lawmakers urged the president to launch strikes on Iran — a level of escalation that the US has said it’s intent on avoiding.
A Trafigura spokesman said the vessel that was attacked by the Yemen-based Houthi rebels was carrying Russian-origin naphtha — a product used to make plastics and gasoline — purchased below the price cap imposed by the Group of Seven nations.
“None of the actors want a full-blown war,” said John Kilduff, founding partner of Again Capital LLC. “The oil is still flowing, no oil fields have come into the cross hairs and we’re still seeing vessels going through the Suez Canal.”
