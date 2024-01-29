Oil Climbs After Separate Attacks Escalate Middle East Tensions

Brent has risen around 9% this month as the situation in the Middle East became more tense, but it’s still well below where it was shortly after Hamas attack on Israel in October. The prospect of robust supply from non-OPEC producers and slowing demand growth is helping to keep a lid on prices. And while the attacks in the Red Sea have led to some re-routing of cargoes — adding to delivery time and freight costs — it hasn’t yet led to shortages or affected production.